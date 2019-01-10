WALLKILL, N.Y. (AP) - Police in the Hudson Valley say they’ve arrested two fugitives from Louisiana, one who was wanted on a second-degree murder charge.

Mount Hope police officers received a report of a suspicious couple looking into cars outside Otisville on Wednesday afternoon. The Times Herald-Record reports the two were identified as 33-year-old Kristan Broussard and 30-year-old Ursula Bourque, both of whom are wanted by police in Louisiana.

Broussard was wanted on a second-degree murder charge, while Bourque was wanted on a parole violation.

Police announced the details of the arrest Wednesday afternoon at the state police barracks in Wallkill. Broussard and Bourque are awaiting extradition to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.





