Thursday, January 10, 2019

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say a man has been shot and killed at a Topeka apartment building.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that police say the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon near the city’s downtown. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name wasn’t immediately released.

Police spokeswoman Gretchen Koenen says everyone believed to be involved in the shooting is in custody. She didn’t release their names or other details of the crime.

