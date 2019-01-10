LOS ANGELES (AP) - A California man who spent 27 years behind bars for attempted murders he denied committing is free after the governor commuted his sentence.

The California Innocence Project says Quintin Morris was released Thursday from Folsom State Prison. The lead attorney in his case says the 53-year-old man and his family wept.

Then-Gov. Jerry Brown commuted Morris’s 1994 potential life sentence last August, allowing him to be granted parole. He’s expected to spend some time in a halfway house in the Los Angeles area.

Morris was convicted of being the masked gunman who opened fire on four teenagers in Los Angeles in 1991. One teen identified him but there was no scientific evidence and another felon later confessed to the crime.

Moore’s conviction was briefly reversed but restored on appeal.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.