President Trump’s longtime fixer Michael Cohen has agreed to testify before Congress next month, according to a schedule published Thursday by the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

Cohen, who pleaded guilty to lying to Congress late last year, is the first person ensnared by special counsel Robert Mueller to testify before lawmakers.

The hearing is scheduled to take place on Feb. 7.

President Trump, traveling in Texas, brushed off the news.

“I’m not worried about it at all,” he told reporters.

House Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings, Maryland Democrat, confirmed Cohen’s appearance in a statement.

“I want to make clear that we have no interest in inappropriately interfering with any ongoing criminal investigations, and to that end, we are in the process of consulting with special counsel Mueller’s office,” Mr. Cummings said.

Rep. Adam Schiff, California Democrat, said a closed session of Congress might be scheduled at a later date so lawmakers can question Cohen over the Russia investigation.

Mr. Schiff said that private hearing could be scheduled “in the near future.”

Cohen was sentenced to three years in federal prison last month for campaign finance violations. The crimes were related to hush-money payments he arranged to silence two women who alleged affairs with Mr. Trump.

Mr. Trump has denied the affairs, which the women claim happened nearly a decade before his presidential campaign.

Federal prosecutors in New York said Cohen arranged the payments at the behest of Mr. Trump.

Cohen has cooperated with Mr. Mueller’s team and is said to have been helpful during his more than 70 hours spent with the special counsel.

The scheduled appearance on Capitol Hill is a sign House Democrats plan to use their new power to investigate every aspect of Mr. Trump’s businesses and administration.





