NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) - North Las Vegas police are conducting the agency’s first homicide investigation of 2019 after a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot.
Police spokesman Aaron Patty says officers were called around 5 p.m. Wednesday to a residential neighborhood to find the boy suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
The boy was taken to an area hospital where he died.
Patty says police have not located a suspect or determined a motive in the shooting, but they do not believe it was random.
A record-breaking 36 homicides were investigated by North Las Vegas police last year.
