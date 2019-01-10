Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine being held in Russia, has filed an appeal challenging a Moscow court’s decision to keep him behind bars without bail, state media reported Thursday.

“The lawyer’s appeal against the ruling to place Whelan in custody has been lodged with the court. The date of consideration has not been fixed,” Yekaterina Krasnova, a spokesperson for Lefortovocourt in Moscow, told TASS, a Russian government-owned news organization.

Vladimir Zherebenkov, a Russian attorney representing Mr. Whelan in the matter, said last week that he filed a complaint with the court challenging his client’s “excessive and unwarranted” detention.

Mr. Whelan, 48, was arrested in Moscow on Dec. 28 on suspicion of committing espionage. He faces up to 20 years in Russian prison if convicted.

Jon Huntsman, President Trump’s ambassador to Russia, visited Mr. Whelan at the notorious Lefortovo detention facility in Moscow last week and “expressed his support for Mr. Whelan and offered the Embassy’s assistance,” the U.S. State Department said.

Mr. Trump has not discussed Mr. Whelan’s situation publicly.





