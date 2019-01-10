ASHTABULA, Ohio (AP) - A prosecutor in Ohio says a man whose estranged wife’s body was found last year about a mile from his home has been indicted on murder and other charges in the death.

Rand Hilal Al Dulaimi’s body was found in a wooded area of Saybrook Township in July, two weeks after police say she went missing under suspicious circumstances. A coroner’s office ruled the 23-year-old woman died from neck compression and a blunt-force head injury.

The Ashtabula County prosecutor’s release says 28-year-old Jeffrey Stanley was indicted this week on charges that also include tampering with evidence and corpse abuse. County court records don’t list an attorney for Stanley.

The release says Stanley recently pleaded guilty to federal pornography charges. He remains in custody awaiting sentencing on the federal charges.





