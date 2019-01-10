By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 10, 2019

RACINE, Wis. (AP) - Racine police are investigating a fatal shooting.

Authorities say officers responded to an alley on a report of shots fired about 4:30 a.m. Thursday. The found a 36-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.

Police say no one is in custody for the homicide.


