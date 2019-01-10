RACINE, Wis. (AP) - Racine police are investigating a fatal shooting.
Authorities say officers responded to an alley on a report of shots fired about 4:30 a.m. Thursday. The found a 36-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.
Police say no one is in custody for the homicide.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.