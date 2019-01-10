The U.S. fertility rate currently is too low to replace the nation’s population over time, according to federal statistics published Thursday.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. must maintain a fertility rate — the expected number of lifetime births per 1,000 women — of at least 2,100 births per 1,000 women. This ensures enough younger people to replenish the workforce and care for older generations. Conversely, too many births can drain on resources.

In 2017, the overall U.S. fertility rate was 1,665.5 births per 1,000 women — and this varied significantly by state and race. Only two states had fertility rates above 2,100 births per 1,000 women — Southh Dakota, with 2,227.5, and Utah, with 2,120.5.

Meanwhile, black and Hispanic women had more births compared to white women in more states.

Black women had fertility rates above replacement levels in 12 states, and Hispanic women exceeded replacement levels in 26 states. Utah, which had the highest fertility rate for white women, recorded about 2,099.5 births per 1,000 white women.

The results are based on data from the Vital Statistics Cooperative Program at the National Center for Health Statistics.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.