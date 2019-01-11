GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) - Douglas County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide in the Gardnerville area about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Carson City.

Undersheriff Ron Elges identified the victim Friday as 56-year-old Connie Koontz of Gardnerville. He says the killer remains unidentified and a threat to the community.

Elges says the homicide occurred late Wednesday or early Thursday at a home on James Road in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

He says suspect entered the residence, killed Koontz and then fled in an unknown direction.

He’s urging local area residents to be vigilant in locking all doors and windows. He says any suspicious activity should be reported to sheriff’s investigator Ryan Young at 775-782-9926 or Secret Witness at 775-78-CRIME (775-782-7463).





