JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) - Officials say that two people were injured in a shooting at a mall in Jersey City after a fistfight broke out.

Mayor Steven Fulop said Friday that the mall was evacuated. Police Chief Michael Kelly said they had two suspects in custody but that it was not clear if either was the shooter. Officials are analyzing surveillance footage to determine that.

Police were first called about a fistfight in the food court of the Newport Centre mall and later received reports of shots fired. Fulop said an arrest warrant was out for one of the injured people in connection with another shooting. Both people are in critical but stable condition.

Kelly said the shooting could be gang-related. He said authorities know “some of the victims” and that they “weren’t up to anything very good.”





