PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix police say an armed robbery suspect was in extremely critical condition after being shot by officers who stopped a vehicle early Friday following a holdup at a restaurant in Avondale.

Sgt. Tommy Thompson says police had four people in the vehicle under surveillance in connection with several previous armed robberies before the one in Avondale.

According to Thompson, the suspect was shot after he got out of the vehicle, didn’t obey a command by police and pointed a weapon at police.

Thompson says no officers were injured.

The other people in the vehicle were described as a man, a woman and a juvenile.

The shooting occurred near North 91st Avenue and West Camelback Road.





