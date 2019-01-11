ATLANTA (AP) - Police say the death of a woman found in an Atlanta parking lot with trauma to the head will be investigated as a homicide.
News outlets report that the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office identified the woman as Shannon Welch.
Officer Stephanie Brown says law enforcement arrived at the scene and located the 31-year-old woman in a parking lot.
Officials are waiting on the results of an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.
