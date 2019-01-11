RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina say a man accused of shooting and wounding a Raleigh police officer broke into an area home just beforehand and stole six guns.

The News & Observer reports arrest warrants say 23-year-old Cedric Jamal Kearney broke into a Holly Springs home Wednesday night and stole guns including an “Uzi.”

He’s accused of repeatedly shooting Officer C.D. Ainsworth later that night while the officer investigated a suspicious vehicle, which police say was stolen by Kearney last week. Ainsworth is recovering from surgery. The severity of his wounds is unclear.

Kearney appeared in court Thursday on charges including attempted murder. Another man arrested in the case, 21-year-old Antonio Dequan Fletcher, is charged with possessing a stolen firearm. It’s unclear if they have lawyers.

