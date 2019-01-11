CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Police in say a suspect wanted for killing three people in a shooting last summer in New York City may be hiding in coastal South Carolina.

Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis says officers are helping look for Sam Cross in Charleston and nearby Colleton County.

New York Police say Cross shot and killed 33-year-old Mustafa Tarver; 33-year-old Christopher Alleyne; and 45-year-old Arileida Jimenez outside an apartment building in the Bronx in June.

Authorities in South Carolina said Cross had ties to the state, but didn’t give details.





