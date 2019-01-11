By - Associated Press - Friday, January 11, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - A man was killed in an early-morning police shooting in Louisiana.

A statement from the Lake Charles Police Department says a man entered a convenience store about 1 a.m. Friday and allegedly threatened another man with a gun.

The statement says officers responding to a call about the incident found a man about a block away from the Raceway store minutes later.

Police aren’t saying exactly what happened after that. But the statement says an officer opened fire, killing a man with a gun.

The officer wasn’t injured, and Louisiana State Police are investigating.

Authorities haven’t released the names or any other information about the officer or the person who was killed.


