Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will work from home for the second week in a row, the high court announced Friday.

The justices are set to hear arguments in six cases next week, but Justice Ginsburg will not be present. Instead, she will participate in the cases by reading the briefs and transcripts.

This will be the second week in a row Justice Ginsburg missed arguments. Monday marked her first absence in the 25 years she has been on the court.

The 85-year-old had surgery last month to remove cancerous growths from her left lung and was discharged from the hospital on Christmas but is still recovering, according to a representative for the high court.

“Justice Ginsburg will continue to work from home next week and will participate in the consideration and decision of the cases on the basis of the briefs and the transcripts of oral arguments,” a spokesperson from the high court told reporters Friday. “Her recovery from surgery is on track. Post-surgery evaluation indicates no evidence of remaining disease, and no further treatment is required.”

Participating in cases after missing oral arguments is not uncommon, and justices can review the audio tape or read the transcript of the proceedings, in addition to reviewing the briefs that accompany every case.

Former Chief Justice William Rehnquist missed dozens of oral arguments but still participated in the court’s rulings after he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2004.





