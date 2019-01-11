STANLEY, N.D. (AP) - A manslaughter count against a Fargo man accused in the death of his girlfriend’s 6-month-old son in Stanley has been upgraded to a murder charge.
Authorities allege 24-year-old Cody Faltersack was alone with the child last November when emergency crews responded to a report of an unresponsive child. The boy later died at a Minot hospital of brain trauma.
The Minot Daily News reports the murder charge carries a maximum punishment of life in prison without parole. Faltersack made his initial court appearance on the new charge Thursday and will enter a plea later.
