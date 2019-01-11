WARSAW, Poland (AP) - The Latest on the espionage-related arrests in Poland (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

Chinese telecom giant Huawei is being tightlipped on reports one of its employees has been arrested by Polish authorities on suspicion of espionage.

The company, which makes telecom equipment and consumer electronics, said in a statement that it is “aware of the situation, and we are looking into it.”

Polish state TV said that one of two people arrested was a Chinese man identified as Weijing W., who was a Huawei director in Poland.

Huawei said it “complies with all applicable laws and regulations in the countries where it operates, and we require every employee to abide by the laws and regulations in the countries where they are based.”





