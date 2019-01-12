Alex Jones on Friday lost his bid to shield internal Infowars records sought by lawyers suing him on behalf of the families of several victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in Newtown, Connecticut.

Ruling from Connecticut State Superior Court, Judge Barbara Bellis granted requests for business documents desired by attorneys suing the Texas-based media personality and Infowars publisher for defamation.

“From the beginning, we have alleged that Alex Jones and his financial network trafficked in lies and hate in order to profit from the grief of Sandy Hook families. That is what we intend to prove, and today’s ruling advances that effort,” said Chris Mattei, an attorney representing plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

“We look forward to gaining access to Infowars’ internal marketing and financial documents to show that Jones has built an empire as nothing more than a conspiracy profiteer, as alleged in our complaint,” Mr. Mattei said in a statement.

Jay M. Wolman, an attorney representing Mr. Jones in the case, did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Lawyers representing the families of several victims of the Sandy Hook filed the civil suit in May 2018, seeking damages over what they called a “years-long campaign of abusive and outrageous false statements.”

“Even though overwhelming — and indisputable — evidence exists showing exactly what happened at Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012, certain individuals have persistently perpetuated a monstrous, unspeakable lie: that the Sandy Hook shooting was staged, and that the families who lost loved ones that day are actors who faked their relatives’ deaths,” attorneys for the plaintiffs alleged previously.

Authorities determined Adam Lanza, a 20-year-old former Sandy Hook student, fatally shot his mother at their Newtown home prior to killing 20 children, six adults and himself during one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.

Mr. Jones has previously referred to the massacre as a “giant hoax,” and his Infowars website has published videos with titles including “Sandy Hook Shooting Exposed As a Fraud” and “Sandy Hook was a Total False Flag!”

“I believe Sandy Hook happened,” Mr. Jones clarified last year. “I’ve been telling the parents for years I believe their children died, and quite frankly, they know that.”

“Alex Jones and Infowars are not responsible for this tragedy,” Mr. Wolman, his lawyer, said previously. “To punish them for First Amendment protected speech on this matter of public concern will not bring back the lives lost.”

Lawyers suing Mr. Jones in the case had requested access to Infowars documents including internal communications involving the shooting, business and marketing plans and web analytics, among other material. They filed a separate motion later Friday asking Judge Bellis to clarify her order granting discovery.

A future hearing will determine when attorneys for the plaintiffs may depose Mr. Jones, the judge ruled.

Mr. Jones, 44, launched Infowars in 1999 and while an outlier in terms of the mainstream of conservative radio, he’s nonetheless garnered the attention of prominent political figures on the right.

He interviewed then-presidential candidate Donald Trump on his program in 2015, and Roger Stone, Mr. Trump’s former election campaign adviser, is a regular Infowars contributor.

“Your reputation is amazing,” Mr. Trump said during the segment.





