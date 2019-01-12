Police have dismissed a convicted pedophile’s confession to the murder of JonBenet Ramsey in Boulder, Colorado, saying the claim has already been investigated.

Gary Oliva, 54, now serving a 10-year sentence for possession of child pornography, admitted in letters to a high school classmate that he killed the six-year-old girl, saying that “by accident she died and it was my fault,” according to a Thursday report in the [U.K.] Daily Mail.

Boulder police released a statement saying that Oliva had previously confessed and investigators had looked into his claim.

“The Boulder Police Department is aware of Gary Oliva and has investigated his potential involvement in this case, including several previous confessions,” said the statement. “The department routinely receives information on this investigation. Information provided to the police department is reviewed along with the many tips and theories we receive.”

Police concluded, “There are no new updates in this investigation and the department will not comment further.”

This isn’t the first time a murder confession in the 22-year-old case has made headlines. In 2006, teacher John Mark Karr said he killed JonBenet and was arrested in Thailand, but was ruled out as a suspect when his DNA failed to match that found at the scene.

In his letters to music publicist Michael Vail, his former classmate, Oliva said, “I never loved anyone like I did JonBenét and yet I let her slip and her head bashed in half and I watched her die. It was an accident. Please believe me. She was not like the other kids,” according to the Daily Mail.

In June, Mr. Vail told the celebrity magazine InTouch that Oliva contacted him on Dec. 27, 1996, the day after JonBenet found was in her basement strangled by a garrote with a fractured skull.

“He kept moaning, ‘I hurt a little girl. I hurt a little girl,’” said Mr. Vail, who also shared the story last year with STAR magazine.

Nobody has ever been convicted in JonBenet’s death, making it one of the most famous unsolved murders in U.S. history. The Ramsey family was exonerated by the Boulder District Attorney Mary Lacy in 2008.

Last week, Burke Ramsey settled for an undisclosed amount his $750 million lawsuit against CBS for its 2016 docuseries, “The Case of JonBenet Ramsey,” which promoted the theory that he killed his sister when he was nine and she was six.

“After handling many defamation cases for them over the past twenty years, hopefully this is my last defamation case for this fine family,” Atlanta attorney Lin Wood told Westword.





