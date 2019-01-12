As the partial government shutdown reached a record 22nd day on Saturday, President Trump blamed Democrats and called on them to end it by agreeing to his demand to fund a border wall.

“Democrats should come back to Washington and work to end the Shutdown, while at the same time ending the horrible humanitarian crisis at our Southern Border,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “I am in the White House waiting for you!”

The shutdown has now surpassed the longest previous closure of 1995-96. No new talks are scheduled, and about 800,000 federal employees went without paychecks Friday.

Congress approved a measure Friday to give federal workers back pay when the shutdown ends.

The president said Friday he is holding off on declaring a national emergency on the border because he wants Congress to do its job and beef up border security.

Mr. Trump said Democrats “could solve the Shutdown in 15 minutes!”

“Call your Dem Senator or Congresswoman/man. Tell them to get it done! Humanitarian Crisis,” he said.

He asserted that a border wall is needed because “23% of Federal inmates are illegal immigrants. Border arrests are up 240%.”

“In the Great State of Texas, between 2011 & 2018, there were a total of 292,000 crimes by illegal aliens, 539 murders, 32,000 assaults, 3,426 sexual assaults and 3000 weapons charges. Democrats come back!” the president said.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.