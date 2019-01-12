By - Associated Press - Saturday, January 12, 2019

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man has been convicted of fatally shooting his roommate.

The Naples Daily News reports that 67-year-ol Wade Hampton Turner III was found guilty Friday of second-degree murder.

Prosecutors say Turner fatally shot 54-year-old John McArdle at a Naples home in November 2014.

Defense attorney argued that the shooting was self-defense.

