NAPLES, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man has been convicted of fatally shooting his roommate.

The Naples Daily News reports that 67-year-ol Wade Hampton Turner III was found guilty Friday of second-degree murder.

Prosecutors say Turner fatally shot 54-year-old John McArdle at a Naples home in November 2014.

Defense attorney argued that the shooting was self-defense.

Information from: Naples (Fla.) Daily News, http://www.naplesnews.com





