NAPLES, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man has been convicted of fatally shooting his roommate.
The Naples Daily News reports that 67-year-ol Wade Hampton Turner III was found guilty Friday of second-degree murder.
Prosecutors say Turner fatally shot 54-year-old John McArdle at a Naples home in November 2014.
Defense attorney argued that the shooting was self-defense.
