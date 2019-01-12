Adult film actress Stormy Daniels plans to be present on Capitol Hill when President Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen appears before Congress next month, her attorney said Friday.

Michael Avenatti made the announcement on Twitter a day after Mr. Cohen said he accepted an invitation to testify Feb. 7 before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

“I am pleased to announce that @StormyDaniels and I will attend the congressional hearing when Cohen testifies. Which is only appropriate seeing as it would have never happened but for @StormyDaniels,” Mr. Avenatti tweeted in a post subsequently shared by his client.

Mr. Avenatti has represented the actress, born Stephanie Clifford, in a lawsuit seeking to invalidate a non-disclosure agreement she entered with Mr. Cohen near the end of the 2016 U.S. presidential race. Ms. Clifford said she was paid $130,000 by Mr. Cohen in exchange for agreeing not to disclose a sexual relationship she allegedly had with Mr. Trump years prior to his candidacy, and Mr. Cohen has pleaded guilty in federal court to related campaign finance violations.

Ms. Clifford, 39, addressed her lawyer’s announcement on Twitter in response to another social media user who wondered why Mr. Avenatti, not his client, revealed their plans to attend.

“He asked me and I told him he could do it,” she tweeted.

Mr. Cohen was sentenced in Manhattan federal court last month to three years in prison. He has been ordered to surrender by March 6.

Mr. Cohen said he was invited to testify by Rep. Elijah Cummings, Maryland Democrat and chair of the House Oversight Committee, and that he looks “forward to having the privilege of afforded a platform with which to give a full and credible account of the events which have transpired.”





