PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating the death of at least one person reported at an Aloha mobile home park.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports someone called 911 around 5:15 p.m. Friday from the Pine Ridge Mobile Park and reported finding at least one relative dead inside a mobile home, said Deputy Jeff Talbot.

He said an investigation is ongoing and he didn’t yet know more details on the killing, including how many people are dead. No arrests were announced.

No further information was available.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.