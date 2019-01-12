President Trump blasted former FBI leaders Saturday over a report that the agency launched an investigation of the president to determine if he was a Russian asset after he fired FBI Director James B. Comey in 2017.

“Wow, just learned in the Failing New York Times that the corrupt former leaders of the FBI, almost all fired or forced to leave the agency for some very bad reasons, opened up an investigation on me, for no reason & with no proof, after I fired Lyin’ James Comey, a total sleaze!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

The Times reported Friday night that FBI officials opened a probe of Mr. Trump immediately after he fired Mr. Comey in May 2017.

The report, citing former officials and others familiar with the probe, said law enforcement officials “became so concerned by the president’s behavior that they began investigating whether he had been working on behalf of Russia against American interests.” Part of the probe was criminal in nature, looking at whether the president obstructed justice.

Special counsel Robert Mueller took over the probe several days later upon his appointment by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Mr. Trump said of Mr. Comey, “Everybody wanted him fired, Republican and Democrat alike.”

“After the rigged & botched Crooked Hillary investigation, where she was interviewed on July 4th Weekend, not recorded or sworn in, and where she said she didn’t know anything (a lie) …the FBI was in complete turmoil (see N.Y. Post) because of Comey’s poor leadership and the way he handled the Clinton mess (not to mention his usurpation of powers from the Justice Department),” he tweeted, referring to the probe of Mrs. Clinton’s private email server.

He added, “My firing of James Comey was a great day for America. He was a Crooked Cop.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called the development “absurd.” She said, unlike former President Barack Obama, Mr. Trump “has actually been tough on Russia.”

Mrs. Sanders said Mr. Comey was fired for being a “partisan hack” and that former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was “a known liar” who also was fired.





