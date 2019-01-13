TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - The Tacoma Police Department is investigating a shooting at a club that left one man dead.
Police say officers responding to the early Sunday shooting at an after-hours club found one man injured with a gunshot wound and another man dead at the scene.
KOMO-TV reports the injured man was taken to a hospital.
Police will interview people who were there at the time.
___
Information from: KOMO-TV, http://www.komotv.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.