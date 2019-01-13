NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans police says a 9-year-old girl was shot and killed in the eastern part of the city.

Officials say they are investigating the shooting, which happened late Saturday night.

When officers arrived at the scene, police say they found the girl lying on the floor of a home with a gunshot wound to her upper torso. The girl was taken to the hospital, where she later died from the injury.

Police have provided no other details, and say they are seeking information to identify the shooter and a motive.

The girl’s name wasn’t released, pending an autopsy.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.