SYCAMORE, Ill. (AP) - A 22-year-old northern Illinois man has had his probation revoked and must serve out a five-year prison sentence after failing to register as a sex offender.

The (DeKalb) Daily Chronicle reports that 22-year-old Cody P. Lynch, of Sycamore, was charged with rape of a 13-year-old girl in 2015 and pleaded guilty the next year to aggravated criminal sex abuse.

Chief Judge Robbin Stuckert gave him four years of probation in 2016, saying only that would enable him to get treatment, which she said is what the victim wanted.

But a different county judge, Philip Montgomery, sentenced Lynch to prison on Thursday because he repeatedly failed to fulfill the registration requirement.

