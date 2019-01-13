SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Police in Salt Lake City say they’re investigating a fatal shooting that is being called a homicide.
Officers were called to the scene of a shooting around 8 p.m. Saturday.
They say a person was found who had been shot and killed.
The name of the victim hasn’t been released yet.
