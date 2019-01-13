By - Associated Press - Sunday, January 13, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Police in Salt Lake City say they’re investigating a fatal shooting that is being called a homicide.

Officers were called to the scene of a shooting around 8 p.m. Saturday.

They say a person was found who had been shot and killed.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released yet.


