PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities say at least one person has been hospitalized in serious condition after a shooting outside a downtown Phoenix motel.

Phoenix police say the shooting occurred about 11:30 a.m. Sunday near Van Buren and 25th Street.

They say five people were taken to hospitals by ambulance but it’s unclear if all five were shot.

Police say details about the events leading up to the shooting aren’t immediately available.





