PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) - Colorado police say one person is dead and another injured after they fired on a car that attempted to run over an officer during a chase.
The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Sunday west of Pueblo. No officers were injured.
The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office says in a statement that the vehicle pursuit began in neighboring Fremont County where a patrol vehicle was struck.
The fleeing vehicle was eventually pushed off the road and came to rest in a front yard where deputies approached it.
The Sheriff’s Office statement says the driver then drove toward a deputy who fired at the vehicle, killing a male passenger and injuring the female driver. Their names were not immediately released.
The incident is under investigation.
