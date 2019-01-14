ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Albuquerque police are investigating an overnight shooting outside a gas station that has left two men dead.
Police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos Jr. said officers responded early Monday to reports of shots fired at a Circle K.
He says the arriving officers found two men in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.
One was pronounced dead at the scene. The other later died at a hospital.
Authorities had no information about a suspect.
Gallegos says the assailant had fled by the time officers arrived.
No details about the victims or a possible motive were given.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.