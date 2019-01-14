COPIAGUE, N.Y. (AP) - Police say a car backing out of a parking space struck and killed a woman on Long Island.

Authorities say 55-year-old Valentyna Todorovych, of Lindenhurst, was walking in the parking lot in Copiague Saturday afternoon when she was struck.

Police say several people rushed to lift the vehicle off the woman before first responders arrived.

Todorovych was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Authorities say the driver of the car stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake. The driver’s name has not been released.

No charges have been filed.





