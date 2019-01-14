ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - A former Maryland correctional officer has been sentenced after pleading guilty to bribery and conspiracy.

Maryland State Prosecutor Emmet Davitt announced Monday that Phillipe Jordan Jr. was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison, with all but three and a half years suspended. Jordan also as sentenced to five years of supervised probation.

Jordan was arrested in October 2017, shortly after prosecutors say he met with the twin sister of an inmate incarcerated at the Jessup Correctional Institution and receiving a $2,000 bribe to smuggle heroin, synthetic marijuana and nine cellphones into the facility.

His sentencing marks the end of a two-year investigation into bribery and corruption in Maryland correctional facilities, which led to a total of 18 people pleading guilty, including another former correctional officer.





