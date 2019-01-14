GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Glendale say they’re investigating a crash that involved one of their officers and resulted in the death of a motorcyclist.

They say the collision was reported about 10 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say the police officer was driving a patrol car and stopped at a red light waiting to turn.

Police say the officer began making the turn when a motorcyclist traveling in the opposite direction began going straight ahead and the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

The officer treated the injured motorcyclist at the scene until help arrived.

Police say 41-year-old Edward Steven Sanchez was wearing a helmet and was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

They say the unidentified officer is a four-year department veteran and wasn’t injured.





