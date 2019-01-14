Local groups are looking to lift the spirits of federal employees negatively impacted by the partial government shutdown with some good old-fashioned “liquid therapy.”

A “PayItFurloughed.com” beer fund website has been launched to provide people with a platform to buy brewskis for federal workers in the Washington, D.C., area.

“Beer makes everything better, so we’re buying local craft brews for federal employees impact by the government shutdown,” the website says. “Stressed out federal employees, who are furloughed or working without pay, score free liquid therapy.”

So far, 307 have been donated, and eight have been consumed.

The effort is being spearheaded by Nevin Martell, a food writer; Mess Hall DC; and 3 Advance, as well as a pair of local breweries — Atlas Brew Works and DC Brau, where federal workers can cash in on the free suds.

“We are frustrated by the lack of leadership in Washington, D.C., and the negative impact the government shutdown is having on hundreds of thousands of our friends, neighbors, and members of our community, as well as local businesses,” the website says. “So we want to step up and help them out as best we can.”

“Free beer is a great way to pick people up when they’re feeling down,” it says.





