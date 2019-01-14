DEVELOPING:

Police are responding Monday to an active shooter situation at a UPS facility in Logan Township, New Jersey.

KYW News Radio, a local news outlet, first reported on the incident and said law enforcement was notified around 9 am.

“We are working with law enforcement as they respond and cannot provide information about the identity of people involved at this time,” UPS tweeted.

According to KYW News Radio, state and local authorities are on the scene, including New Jersey state police and SWAT team.

A Gloucester Country fire official told local news that no gunshots were heard, no one was hurt, and the situation involved a fight between two individuals inside the facility.

Schools in the vicinity have been placed on lockdown, the Logan School District announced on its website.

“All staff and students are SAFE!” the announcement read.





