GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a 15-year-old boy is charged with attempted murder after he struck a South Carolina sheriff’s deputy with a car.

News outlets report a Greenville County deputy suffered minor injuries to his leg when he responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle. The sheriff’s office said in a news release the car began moving when the deputy approached it in a parking lot and driver did not obey commands to stop and turn off the engine.

The sheriff’s news release says the deputy fired a gunshot at the car, and the teenage driver accelerated and struck the officer.

The teenager was arrested and charged with attempted murder and resisting arrest. His name was not released.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.