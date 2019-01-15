PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) - Police say two residents of a southeastern Michigan recovery center have been charged with poisoning after suspected heroin has placed in macaroni and cheese eaten by the center’s house manager.

Port Huron Police say 40-year-old Shanna Marie Kota and 22-year-old Sarah Elaine Prange were arraigned Tuesday. They’re jailed in lieu of $100,000 bonds.

Police say the suspected poisoning occurred Friday. After the 38-year-old house manager tasted the macaroni and cheese, she thought it tasted strange and discarded it. She told investigators she heard rumors Sunday she had been poisoned by two residents who didn’t want her working there anymore. She received medical treatment.

Investigators found evidence the woman had been poisoned, and Kota and Prange were arrested. It’s not known if they have attorneys who might comment on their behalf.





