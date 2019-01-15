FRIDLEY, Minn. (AP) - Authorities say two suspects have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Fridley.

The two men from Fridley, ages 20 and 24, were taken into custody Monday and booked into the Anoka County Jail. They are suspected of killing 17-year-old Keimonte White last Thursday. Police found the wounded teen after gunfire broke out in Fridley that night. White died at the hospital.

Officials say the shooting does not appear to be random, but they haven’t released details.





