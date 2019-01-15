LAS VEGAS (AP) - Bail has been set at $5,000 for a 27-year-old Las Vegas-area teacher accused of kidnapping, lewdness and exchanging inappropriate computer messages with a student.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that a prosecutor told a Las Vegas judge on Tuesday that Breanna Hernandez took the student to her home on multiple occasions.

Hernandez was hired by the Clark County School District in 2015 and taught at Basic High School in Henderson.

District officials say she has been assigned to home since November, when school police began investigating the messages.

Hernandez’s attorney, Richard Tanasi, says Hernandez is on administrative leave and surrendered to authorities on Monday.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.