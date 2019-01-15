BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in Bismarck.
Officers responded to an alarm at U.S. Bank about 9 a.m. Tuesday. The suspect fled, causing law enforcement to advise residents in the area to lock their doors and call police if they see anything suspicious.
Authorities say the suspect had a respirator mask.
