MILWAUKEE (AP) - A suburban Milwaukee business owner is charged with homicide and hiding a corpse after the remains of two men were found in a burn pit on land he leases for hunting in Walworth County.

A criminal complaint filed Tuesday charges 43-year-old Matthew Neumann with party to first-degree reckless homicide and hiding a corpse. Franklin police say they’re still investigating whether others are involved in the deaths.

The complaint says the girlfriends of two men who worked for Neumann at Spot Free Cleaning reported their boyfriends missing earlier this month.

The bodies found on the leased land near East Troy have not been positively identified, but the Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the victims’ ages fall within the range of the missing men. Online court records do not list a defense attorney.





