ATLANTA (AP) - A tractor-trailer loaded with 20 tons (18 metric tons) of frozen chicken caught fire in a highway tunnel under an Atlanta airport runway, closing both runway and tunnel.

WSB-TV reports that crews found both tunnel and runway in good shape, and traffic resumed Monday morning while a crew worked to remove the big rig.

The station reported the fire about 4:30 a.m., and Interstate 285 began reopening about 6:15 a.m. It says the driver saw the fire, pulled over, and got out of the truck.

The tunnel runs under the fifth runway at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The airport’s office of public affairs did not immediately respond to an emailed request for more information.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.