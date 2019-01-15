AURORA, Colo. (AP) - Colorado police say a man wearing body armor has died after exchanging gunfire with officers and a second man they found in a nearby home also later died of gunshot wounds.

The incident occurred about 2 a.m. Tuesday when Aurora police officers received a 911 call of an armed man acting erratically.

According to a news release from the Aurora Police Department, when the officers arrived, they heard gunfire and were confronted by an adult male wearing body armor. In an exchange of gunfire, the man was struck but no officers were hurt.

After the shooting, officers found a second adult male inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds.

The two men were taken to a hospital where both died from their injuries. Their names were not immediately released.





