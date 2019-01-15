CAMP VERDE, Ariz. (AP) - State prosecutors say a Cottonwood man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison in a child exploitation case.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office says 28-year-old Jay McFarland also was sentenced to a consecutive term of lifetime probation and will be required to register as a sex offender.

McFarland was sentenced in Yavapai Superior Court in Camp Verde for sexual exploitation of a minor.

Prosecutors say an internet data storage company reported to a national tip line in September 2017 that a customer had uploaded child pornography to its servers.

Arizona authorities identified McFarland as the customer and executed a search warrant at his home last February.

They say McFarland pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography images on a cellphone he surrendered to investigators at the time of his arrest.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.