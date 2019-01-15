CLIFTON, Maine (AP) - Maine State Police are investigating the death of a woman in her home in the town of Clifton.

Investigators on Tuesday identified the woman as 35-year-old Kary Dill. Her body was found Monday at her home on Airline Road.

Investigators say an autopsy began Monday. Further details were not immediately released.

State Police spokesman Steve McCausland said Tuesday that detectives are still looking into the circumstances of Dill’s death.





