DOVER, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police say more than a dozen people have been arrested in an investigation that began in 2016 into a drug trafficking organization.

News outlets cite a Monday statement from police as saying the probe ended this month with the arrest or indictment of 20 individuals on more than 200 related felony charges. Police say the organization distributed cocaine and marijuana in and around Kent County.

Ten search warrants were executed and investigators seized several guns, roughly $96,000 in suspected drug proceeds, more than 3,000 grams of cocaine and nearly 700 of pot.

Police say the organization was led by 44-year-old Ricardo L. Barnaby of New Castle, 44-year-old Barry V. Haith of Dover, and 39-year-old Lamont K. McCove of Harrington. It’s unclear if they have lawyers who could comment.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.