PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A police affidavit has shed more light on what led up to the death of a man walking his dog.

Philly.com reports the document details the dispute between Matthew Oropeza and Drew Justice on Jan. 5.

Oropeza is charged with involuntary manslaughter and other crimes for allegedly punching Justice and knocking him down after Justice told Oropeza not to let his dog run unleashed at a dog park.

Oropeza allegedly told Justice, who was walking his dog with his girlfriend, to “tell it to my face.” The document says Justice raised his hands but Oropeza punched him first with his left hand, causing him to fall and hit his head.

The document says the 24-year-old Oropeza told police he had had another run-in at the park a few days earlier.

